NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Bronx.
Sources tell CBS2 two women dropped her off around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital, saying they found her unconscious.
Police say doctors found evidence of injections to her buttocks.
The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.
Police are now looking to question the two women who dropped her off.