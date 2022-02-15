FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A return to sports and physical activity for kids recovering from COVID may not be as simple as just waiting for a negative test.

There are still unknowns about possible long-term effects, and as some teen athletes told CBS2’s Kristine Johnson, the road back was more complicated than they anticipated.

COVID has forced soccer practice outdoors, even on a frigid February night in New Jersey. But Coach Larry Hart and seventh- and eighth-grade girls from the Players Development Academy, known as PDA, are still leaving it all on the field.

That’s no small feat considering so many have dealt with the ravages of COVID.

“They would rather be told a lot of other things than to say they can’t train, they can’t play, they have to slow down,” Hart said.

PDA players Jyvanna Harris, Sydney Krempasky and Callie Schmidt say getting back to “normal” was harder and slower than they ever imagined.

“After being quarantined for so long, I wanted to be able to just play soccer again, but I couldn’t really do that yet because I was still having side effects,” Callie said.

“How did it make you feel?” Johnson asked.

“Not being able to work out, it really took a toll on me,” Sydney said.

“I just assumed I was going to be able to bounce back, but I tried one practice and, like, ended up, like, having to sit down in the middle of the field, and my coach had to, like, stop me because I just could not breathe,” Jyvanna said.

Eric Harris, Jyvanna’s dad, said it was hard to get his daughter through recovery.

“They want to get right back to it, which, you know, for them, it’s just kind of like, no, just be calm, be patient, let’s take our time. Yeah, let’s do a little bit,” he said.

“Do you think that the emotional aspect of recovery was more difficult than the physical aspect for these, for these athletes?” Johnson asked Coach Hart.

“I do,” he said. “A couple players would break down in practice because they just weren’t feeling themselves … A lot of times when I know some players were quarantining for weeks at a time, I would call them on the way home from practice, or I would say, girls, why don’t we FaceTime so-and-so so they feel connected.”

“We know for sure that COVID has an impact on the cardiovascular system, but we are in unchartered territory,” said Dr. Nidhi Kumar, a cardiologist and the medical director for PDA. “If a player mentions to you, well, ‘You know, I was feeling a little dizzy today at practice or a little short of breath,’ you need to take that very seriously.”

There’s also a psychological aspect — a fear of missing out and concern that when they did come back, they wouldn’t be good enough.

“Was it worrisome for you, as well, as you were still trying to recover?” Johnson asked.

“When I was, like, in bed, like, sick, I was thinking about my friends who were at, like, training … They were getting better, and I was like laying in bed all day. Like, I wanted to be a training, I wanted to be getting better, but, like, I knew with my body, I couldn’t,” Sydney said.

As for physical precautions, Dr. Kumar says coaches and parents should look for what they call alarm symptoms such as chest discomfort, increased heart rate, shortness of breath, dizziness, fatigue or leg pain or swelling.

For any child coming back from COVID, Dr. Harpreet Pall, chair of pediatrics at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, offers this: “If they start off slowly, maybe instead of practicing every day in a sport that they like, maybe it’s one or two times a week. Maybe it’s for shorter lengths, and slowly you can build up their endurance.”

A tough lesson learned for these athletes.

“It just gave me more appreciation and just more understanding of, like, the sport and COVID itself, how much of an effect and different effects it has on every athlete and person in general,” Jyvanna said.

Hart says this is new territory for him as he found himself consulting with medical experts more than he ever had before in his 20-plus years of coaching.