NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases continue to decline in our area, and now restrictions are easing too, offering signs of hope.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul let New York's statewide mask mandate expire.
While COVID case trends in our area are encouraging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging caution, and President Joe Biden said ending mask mandates is "probably premature."
Now, as mask wearing becomes optional, these mixed messages are causing confusion for pandemic-weary people who just aren’t sure what to do.
So what does the science say? CBS2's Dana Tyler asked Dr. Daniel Varga to help us sort it out. He's the chief physician executive at Hackensack Meridian Health and a trusted voice we've turned to throughout the pandemic.
