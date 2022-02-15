NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For only the third time ever, a person has been cured of their HIV infection.

It took a variation on a bone marrow transplant using umbilical cord blood. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, this development may open up the possibility of a cure to more people of diverse racial backgrounds.

Amazingly, about 1% of people of European descent have a genetic mutation that prevents them from making a receptor that HIV needs to be ingested into immune cells to do its dirty work. Those people are effectively immune to HIV.

So if a person were to get a bone marrow transplant from one of those genetically immune donors, they too would be resistant to HIV. That’s what has been done in two patients with leukemia, but…

“The people who have been cured from HIV have been people who’ve had leukemia, who’ve required these dangerous types of procedures, high-intensity chemotherapy, to eliminate their own immune system so that they can accept a transplant that has the mutation, that has the benefit also of resisting HIV,” said Dr. Bruce Hirsch, with Northwell Health.

Now, a third leukemia patient has been cured of their HIV, but this time using stem cells from umbilical cord blood. The procedure, done at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, is safer, more widely available than stem cells from bone marrow and does not need to be as closely matched to the recipient.

Still, Hirsch, who treats HIV patients, says this is not a cure for HIV or AIDS.

“This is helpful, but this is not the major breakthrough that’s going to change the face of HIV,” he said.

In addition to being a risky procedure, stem cell transplants are very expensive, plus there’s the issue of finding those 1% of donors who are genetically resistant to HIV.