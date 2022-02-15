NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York celebrates life in the city with about 100 of the most feel-good photographs ever taken here.
Sean Corcoran, the museum’s senior curator of prints and photographs, gave CBS2’s Dave Carlin a preview.READ MORE: Police: 4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis, Missing Since 2019, Found Alive In Ulster County
“We wanted to create a love letter to the city,” Corcoran said.READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Commissioner Announces New Task Force Focused On Gilgo Beach Murders
The exhibition celebrating the city is comprised of recent acquisitions donated by the Joy of Giving Something Foundation.
“There’s a kind of a continuity of life in New York,” Corcoran said. “You see the look on certain people’s faces from 1930 and 1980 and there’s just this quality of a New Yorker that just kind of comes through.”MORE NEWS: Broadway Ticket Sales Bouncing Back From Disappointing Start To Year
The exhibit opens Friday. For more information on admission and hours, visit mcny.org.