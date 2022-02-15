NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams blasted the media on Tuesday, overshadowing his own historic announcement on summer jobs for youth.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor was unhappy with some press accounts of his meeting with Albany lawmakers on bail reform.

In a stunning display of mayoral discontent, Adams lost his composure. Kramer, who was in Albany with Adams on Monday, said the mayor seemed most upset with a small headline and a story in one of the city’s tabloids.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

The mayor took to his bully pulpit, trading swagger for indignation over press coverage of his attempt to get state lawmakers to change the bail reform laws.

“You guys kill me. What part of Albany were you covering? ‘Eric Gets Beats Up In Albany,'” Adams said.

He seemed to be referring to the front page of the Daily News and a small headline in the upper left corner. He insisted his meetings with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and lawmakers from both chambers, many of whom don’t agree with him on the need to tweak bail reform laws, were civil and friendly.

“There was no arguing, no yelling, no screaming. Areas we disagree on we talked about,” Adams said.

And then there was this:

“I’m trying to figure out do you guys already write the stories before I do something and just live out what you’ve already written? I’m going to stop doing off topics because if you already have your perception of me and you’re already going to stick to what you think I am, then why am I doing this? If you want to acknowledge or not, I’ve been doing a darn good job,” Adams said.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams Cites Killing Of Woman In Chinatown In Plea To Albany Lawmakers To Tweak Bail Reform Laws

The mayor also implied the coverage of his administration was partially based on the lack of media diversity.

“That’s why I’m covered the way I’m covered and I’m not comfortable with it,” Adams said. “So I say to all your owners of your papers, your editorials, diversify your newsroom so I can look out and see people that look like me.”

The mayor’s remarks overshadowed an important announcement — the expansion of the summer youth jobs program from 75,000 to 100,000 spots so kids tempted to join gangs or turn to crime would have job opportunities instead.

“We open the doors of opportunities for our sons and daughters of the city that have historically witnessed the doors being shut in their faces. Well, darn it, we’re kicking those doors open and allowing them to be inside and sit down at the table of opportunity,” Adams said.

Admittedly, the mayor’s first six weeks in office have been difficult, with the killing of two cops, a pandemic of gun violence, and this past weekend’s horrific stabbing of a woman in Chinatown. Adams says he’ll keep the city safe with or without bail reform.