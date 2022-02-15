NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey admitted Tuesday that he used cocaine during his time in New York.

Harvey was once known as the “Dark Knight” in New York for his dominance on the mound. His career later fizzled in the Big Apple.

Tuesday, he was testifying in a case involving former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay. Kay is accused of providing drugs that led to the death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died of an overdose during the 2019 season.

Harvey admitted under oath that he used cocaine while he lived in New York and in California.

When asked if he lied about his drug use in New York, Harvey said, “No one really asked.”

Harvey said he used Percocet and oxycodone in 2019 and that he had shared Percocet with Skaggs. He also admitted to taking the pills in the clubhouse and dugout.

Harvey is testifying with immunity. He was one of four former Angel teammates of Skaggs to testify Tuesday.

The prosecutors are attempting to prove that Kay provided the drugs in the fatal overdose while the Angels were playing in Texas. The defense is trying to establish that Skaggs could’ve received the drugs from someone other than Kay.