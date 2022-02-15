Forecast: It will be another cold one today with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound tonight with temperatures climbing well into the 40s by tomorrow. Thursday is when we’ll watch our temperatures spike — we’re talking 60 degrees if you can believe it.

Then our attention turns towards an approaching cold front Thursday night. This front will deliver a combination of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds, which have the potential to reach wind advisory (or better) criteria through at least early Friday morning. This will certainly need to me monitored over the next few days.

Looking Ahead: The worst of the winds should be behind us by Friday afternoon, but it will remain blustery with temperatures running much colder — 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

As for the weekend, it’s looking generally quiet at the moment with some sunshine and highs close to normal.