CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, New York City Department of Correction, Rikers, Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are inmates at New York City jails being denied access to proper medical care? That will be the subject of a hearing this week.

Records from January revealed nearly 6,800 inmates missed their medical appointments in city jails. In the previous month, more than 7,000 appointments were missed.

In December, a Bronx Supreme Court judge ordered the city to provide timely medical care.

The Department of Correction says it’s taking steps to fix the problem after dealing with pandemic staffing shortages.

CBSNewYork Team