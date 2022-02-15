NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are inmates at New York City jails being denied access to proper medical care? That will be the subject of a hearing this week.
Records from January revealed nearly 6,800 inmates missed their medical appointments in city jails. In the previous month, more than 7,000 appointments were missed.
In December, a Bronx Supreme Court judge ordered the city to provide timely medical care.
The Department of Correction says it’s taking steps to fix the problem after dealing with pandemic staffing shortages.