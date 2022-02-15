NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City released the numbers showing how many city workers were fired after failing to meet the vaccine requirement deadline.
More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees who failed to comply by last week lost their jobs. That’s out of a municipal workforce of 370,000.READ MORE: Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: 'We Deserve To Be Safe'
It includes more than 900 education employees and about 100 NYCHA workers.READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform
Officials say about 40% of workers who had been on leave without pay for three months decided to get vaccinated and have returned to work.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Lincoln Square Apartment Fire
