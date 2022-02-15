NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal investigators have launched a probe into the conditions new mothers in the NYPD face when they are nursing.
In an effort to learn more about the department’s policies, investigators want to speak with officers who gave birth over the last 10 years and asked for reasonable accommodations to pump breast milk.
In 2020, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the NYPD alleging the department was not providing proper accommodations to female officers to pump.
The lawsuit said officers cited a lack of cleanliness, no refrigerator to store the milk and a lack of time to pump.