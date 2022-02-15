NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Off-Broadway Week is underway for theater fans looking for discounted tickets.
Two-for-one deals are now available for more than a dozen shows.READ MORE: 'Inside Broadway' Bringing Performances To Schools Across New York City
Customers must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask in order to attend.READ MORE: 'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Opens On Broadway
While it’s called Off-Broadway Week, it’s actually longer than seven days. The deals continue through Feb. 27.
CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.