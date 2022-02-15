Breaking NewsPolice Say 4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis Found Alive In Ulster County After She Was Reported Missing In 2019
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Off-Broadway Week is underway for theater fans looking for discounted tickets.

Two-for-one deals are now available for more than a dozen shows.

Customers must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask in order to attend.

While it’s called Off-Broadway Week, it’s actually longer than seven days. The deals continue through Feb. 27.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

