RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Over the past week and a half, three Suffolk County high school students appeared to lose consciousness inside the school building and had to be revived.

First responders told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan on Tuesday the three medical emergencies were unrelated, but are a big wake-up call for substance abuse in school communities everywhere.

Students are voicing concern after their three Riverhead High School classmates had to be revived inside the school within the past 10 days, including two with the aid of Narcan overdose kits.

“It’s scary because it’s so open to us, and how easy access, and the fact it is getting put in foods and stuff now,” Giovanna Pedalino said.

The calls for medical assistance came into the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

“On all three occasions, when we got there all the students were conscious, alert and talking to us,” Assistant Chief James Alfano said. “For the first two incidents, the student did have to receive Narcan which was administered by the school nurse.”

The EMTs said one admitted ingesting about half of a THC-infused chocolate bar. A second had used a vape pen from another student. The third claimed not to have taken any illegal narcotics.

The three students, all males, were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The Riverhead police chief said the three cases are not related, and investigations are ongoing.

“I think what’s happening there is what’s happening at schools across the Island,” said John Venza of Outreach House. “Outreach, we deal with all the school districts and right now the edibles and the vaping … kids don’t know what they’re grabbing. Concentrated THC is on the rise.”

Venza runs the adolescent drug treatment center. He said he is in touch with Riverhead parents who were informed by the principal about a potentially harmful ingestible substance circulating.

“It’s scary. I found out about it yesterday. I just wanted to know how did it get in the school,” Riverhead parent Michelle Ward said.

“We have to take care of the kids More, tell them be careful in the schools,” Jonny Perez said.

“Whether it’s edibles, THC, opioids, prescription medication, we have to get out in the schools and teach better coping strategies,” added Steve Chassman of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.

The Riverhead School District is scheduling drug awareness clinics for the community on dangers, awareness, and training.

Police say they are awaiting toxicology results on the third medical emergency. The student claims he was sick with the flu, and that it was not drug related.