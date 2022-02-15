NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert ahead of a cold front that could bring heavy rain and high winds to the Tri-State Area later this week.
Temperatures are expected to surge into the 60s Thursday, but will take a dive overnight.
That's when the cold front will move in with a combination of rain and wind, potentially reaching a wind advisory, through Friday morning.
The worst of the winds should be wrapped up by Friday afternoon, but it will still be blustery and the cold will stick around with wind chills in the 30s.
The weekend looks fairly mild, with sunshine and highs closer to normal.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.