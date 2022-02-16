NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning people of a tracking threat from Apple AirTags.
James says there have been cases of AirTags being placed on someone's personal belongings without their awareness.
Some people have reported finding the small devices attached to their cars, in their purses, or coat pockets.
James recommends listening for unfamiliar beeping to detect the AirTags.
You can also watch for “item detected near you” notifications on iPhones.