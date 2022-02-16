RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning aboard a Long Island Rail Road train.

Investigators say it’s unclear if it was a random incident, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Wow get to the Long Island Rail Road @ Ronkonkoma and there is a dead person on the train that is in the station. Not sure of the details on what happened yet. I have a closer picture and you can see blood all over the floor. Not posting that as I'm not sure of the rules here. pic.twitter.com/vlNMsE7Jlo

— Jason (@jkstang78) February 16, 2022