RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning aboard a Long Island Rail Road train.
Investigators say it’s unclear if it was a random incident, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.
Wow get to the Long Island Rail Road @ Ronkonkoma and there is a dead person on the train that is in the station. Not sure of the details on what happened yet. I have a closer picture and you can see blood all over the floor. Not posting that as I'm not sure of the rules here. pic.twitter.com/vlNMsE7Jlo
— Jason (@jkstang78) February 16, 2022
A commuter posted a photo to Twitter early Wednesday that shows what looks like a sheet blocking off the entrance to the train.
Police say 20-year-old Yusef Staine of West Babylon was shot by a man he appeared to be traveling with at around 1:45 a.m., just before the 1:51 a.m. train left Ronkonkoma for Penn Station.
Police say only two or three other passengers were on the train at the time and none of them were injured.
After the shooting, the suspect ran off, police added.
The search continues for the suspect.
The train has been taken out of service for the time being so commuters may experience delays up to 10 minutes.