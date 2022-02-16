JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over the past two decades, Jersey City has attracted a growing arts community, and now, the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund is offering local artists financial support.
New Jersey's second largest city established the fund in 2020 after it was passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Residents in Jersey City approved a referendum that charges homeowners a tax and credits a revenue stream for the arts. This is the first New Jersey city to do so, and the city hopes the financial support encourages creativity and makes Jersey City an even more inclusive community.
The first allocation of that money is ready to be distributed. Mayor Steven Fulop joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to discuss the fund. You can watch the full interview above.
For more information about the Trust Fund, visit jerseycityculture.org/programs/arts-and-culture-trust-fund-2.