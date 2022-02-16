CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A livery car driver on Long Island has been arrested after police say he tried to rape a 13-year-old girl.

It happened last week in Nassau County.

According to investigators, the 30-year-old man stopped the vehicle while driving the teen home. He then allegedly locked the doors and tried to force himself on her.

Police say the teen hit him with a water bottle and escaped to a nearby home, where she called police.

The suspect took off, but investigators tracked him down.

He faces several charges, including attempted rape.

