STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island Sound is getting a big boost to improve water quality.
Wednesday, federal and state leaders announced a $106 million investment for the sound's environment and climate resilience.
The improvements will help Connecticut and New York deal with storm pollution and restore wetlands.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says this will make a huge difference, especially as flooding becomes more severe.
"What we're able to do in terms — resiliency, preventing flooding, we're moving our electric substations out of harm's way, we're preparing," he said.
The funding is coming from the recently approved bipartisan infrastructure law.