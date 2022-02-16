NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York State Democratic convention kicks off Wednesday night with a reception in Midtown.
The actual nominations of candidates will take place Thursday.READ MORE: Multi-Agency Team Created To Clean Up Needles In Washington Heights Subway Tunnel
All statewide candidates will be voted on by state party committee members.READ MORE: Police: Home Invasion Suspects Lock Mother And 3-Year-Old Son In Bathroom, Ransack Queens Home
Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges from both parties.MORE NEWS: Attorney General Letitia James Issues Warning About AirTag Tracking
Hillary Clinton is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Thursday night.