CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Democratic Convention, Hillary Clinton, Kathy Hochul, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York State Democratic convention kicks off Wednesday night with a reception in Midtown.

The actual nominations of candidates will take place Thursday.

READ MORE: Multi-Agency Team Created To Clean Up Needles In Washington Heights Subway Tunnel

All statewide candidates will be voted on by state party committee members.

READ MORE: Police: Home Invasion Suspects Lock Mother And 3-Year-Old Son In Bathroom, Ransack Queens Home

Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges from both parties.

MORE NEWS: Attorney General Letitia James Issues Warning About AirTag Tracking

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to deliver the keynote address Thursday night.

CBSNewYork Team