Forecast: It will be about 15 degrees warmer today with highs in the 40s; and tomorrow we’ll watch our temperatures spike with highs around 60.
Then our attention turns towards an approaching cold front tomorrow night. This front will deliver a combination of heavy rain (.25 – 1″, minor flooding possible) and strong, gusty winds (30-60 mph) through at least early Friday morning. In fact, the NWS has already issued a HIGH WIND WATCH for Suffolk county, NY for wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
The main concern with these gusts will be downed tree limbs (and even whole trees) and iso’d to sct’d power outages. The winds will gradually subside the remainder of the day on Friday with afternoon wind chills in the 30s.
Looking Ahead: The weekend looks generally quiet with perhaps some iso’d to sct’d snow showers on Saturday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures near normal.