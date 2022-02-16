DevelopingGas Tanker Crash Sparks Massive Fire In Rockville Centre
CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Home Invasion, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men broke into a Queens home where a mother was sleeping with her 3-year-old son.

The suspects allegedly punched the woman in the face and locked her and the child in a bathroom while they ransacked part of the home.

READ MORE: New York State Democratic State Convention Starts Wednesday

Police said they got away with about $500, jewelry and a cellphone.

READ MORE: Gas Tanker Crash Sparks Massive Fire In Rockville Centre

The victim and her son are expected to be OK.

MORE NEWS: FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Retires After 53 Years

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team