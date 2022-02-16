NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The best soccer players in the world hit the pitch again Wednesday on CBS2.

The UEFA Champions League continues with a matchup that includes one team that can go all the way, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported.

READ MORE: UEFA FANS: SHOW YOUR SOCCER SPIRIT

Liverpool is one of the favorites to take home the title this year. Its first matchup in the Round of 16 is against Inter Milan, a mainstay at the top of Serie A, the Italian first division.

If Tuesday’s game taught us anything it’s that you shouldn’t take your eyes off the action for one second.

In the final seconds of stoppage time Killian Mbappe gave Paris Saint-Germain a huge win over Real Madrid. However, in the tournament’s format PSG is now only halfway to advancing. Each series uses a two-game home-and-home matchup, with the winner decided on aggregate.

READ MORE: Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: Liverpool

On Wednesday, we’ll see more of the world’s best, two clubs with a combined nine European cups between them. Liverpool is led by the “Egyptian King” Mo Salah, who’s not only its best player but also one of the most popular athletes in the world, with more than 15 million followers on social media.

The winner will likely be considered the strongest contender overall.

“There’s a bit of a buzz about Liverpool in this competition. I’d watch out for them, not just in this time. I’d watch out for Liverpool going all the way this year,” CBS Sports analyst Ian Joy said.

READ MORE: Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: Inter Milan

The game will be played at historic San Siro Stadium in Milan. Just like the Jets and Giants, Inter Milan shares its home with rival A.C. Milan.

While Inter is not expected to contend for the Champions League title, the Nerazzurri are led by rising Argentinian star Lautaro Martinez.

And as we saw Tuesday in the final seconds, anything can happen.

By the way, Inter Milan got its name because more than 100 years ago its members wanted to accept international players.