NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Queens on Thursday, and police say the driver was a teenager who does not have a license.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was picking up his dad’s truck from an auto shop, and as he was backing up, he accelerated forward and hit a 19-year-old woman on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video shows the car tires reversing off the sidewalk into the street and then quickly lurching forward before onlookers eventually run over.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Northern Boulevard by the corner of 107th Street in Corona.

The 16-year-old stayed on scene. He did not have a license. It’s unclear if he had a permit, but he was alone in the vehicle.

Ingrid Martinez was working next door and came out when she heard the impact. She told CBS2’s Ali Bauman she ran over to talk to the shaken young driver.

“I spoke to him and I asked him what happened. He said, my brakes doesn’t work and I came from the tire shop and it’s supposed to be good because they was working on it, I dunno,” Martinez said.

The 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. At this hour, police have not made any arrests.