BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The family of a Black teenager involved in a controversial incident at a New Jersey mall has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
Video shows 14-year-old Kye Husain fighting with a light-skinned teenager inside Bridgewater Commons Mall. Husain says the teen was bullying a friend.
When two police officers arrived, they placed the light-skinned teenager on a couch, then pinned Husain to the floor, kneeling on his back to handcuff him.
His mother questions if race played a part.
“I hate to say this, but if it wasn’t for race, then what is it? What made them tackle my son, not the other kid? What made them be so aggressive with my son, not the other kid?” Ebone Husain said.
Crump is representing victims of the deadly Bronx fire. He also represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
In a statement, Crump says the New Jersey arrest is another example of racial bias. New Jersey officials say the incident is being investigated.