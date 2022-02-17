NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who investigators said stabbed a rider on the L train Thursday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a homeless man in his 40s.

The victim, 22, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition after being stabbed in the thigh, according to police.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing just before 2 p.m., but police said it was unprovoked, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The police scene stretched from Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Third Avenue in Manhattan. It was unclear exactly where the incident started.

The subway station entrance at First Avenue and East 14th in the East Village was blocked off by police, but has reopened.

Commuters said they’re frustrated with delays and crime.

“Police have been picking it up and being on the platform more, but mental health is something that really NYC needs to do something about,” Chris Art said.

“I’ve been waiting at least an hour to get on the L train. They announced that the L was going to be coming on the other track, on the opposite track, and it never did that,” Benjamin Kramer said.

There is limited L train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, according to the MTA.

It was not immediately clear when normal subway service would resume.