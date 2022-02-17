NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has accepted the nomination for a second term, and she used her speech to call out former governor Andrew Cuomo.
He criticized her office’s investigation, which eventually led to his resignation.READ MORE: Parents Question Why New York's School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While Restrictions Are Lifted Across Tri-State Area
James said the report detailed a pattern of bullying and harassment by Cuomo.READ MORE: Family Of Black Teen Involved In Controversial Arrest At Bridgewater Commons Mall Hires Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump
“I am proud to stand by the findings of the report because truth crushed to the ground will always rise again because truth, my friends, is a blindfolded woman and she will prevail,” James said.MORE NEWS: Dozens Of City Leaders Meet To Address Rise In Antisemitic Crimes Across NYC
Cuomo’s spokesperson released a statement saying in part that James “misused her office as a springboard for her own botched bid for governor and falsely accused the former governor of violating the law.”