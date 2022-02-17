Forecast: Today we’ll watch our temperatures spike with highs around 60. Then our attention turns towards an approaching cold front tonight. This front will deliver a combination of heavy rain (.5 – 1″, minor flooding possible) and strong, gusty winds (50-65 mph) from late this evening through at least early tomorrow morning.

In fact, the NWS has already issued a HIGH WIND WARNING (11 PM tonight – 10 AM tomorrow) for Nassau and Suffolk counties for wind gusts of up to 65 mph; and a WIND ADVISORY (11 PM tonight – 10 AM tomorrow) for the rest of the area for gusts of up to 55 mph. The main concern with these gusts will be tree damage and iso’d to sct’d power outages. The winds will gradually subside the remainder of the day tomorrow with afternoon wind chills in the 30s.

TIMING:

8pm – 11pm: Rain arrives west to east. Winds are breezy with gust 25-35 mph.

11pm – 4am: Widespread rain, winds kick up. Gusts to 50 mph out east.

4am – 7am Friday: Squall line passes. Cannot rule out an isolated storm. Peak winds out east. Gusts to 65 mph.

Looking Ahead: The winds will pick up again on Saturday with iso’d to sct’d snow showers. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and a little colder with highs in the 30s.