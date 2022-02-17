NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders met Thursday to address the rise of antisemitic crimes.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, about 40 people attended a roundtable discussion at City Hall. It was a pre-planned event but took place just hours after another hate crime in the city.

Antisemitic graffiti was found Thursday morning on an Israeli restaurant’s outdoor dining structure on the Upper West Side. While the words are now gone, what was left behind for people to see still hits hard.

“The thing about antisemitism is it’s frightening. You don’t know what will happen to you. You don’t know what will happen to your children, and not only is it frightening, it makes you feel very lonely,” said Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, with Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

Steinmetz attended the roundtable meeting, where community members, elected officials and the police commissioner addressed the increase in hate crimes.

Councilmember Julie Menin was among those in attendance.

“In terms of antisemitic incidents are up over 275% this year. We’re seeing an enormous rise in hate crimes against the Asian American community. All of this unacceptable,” she said.

Menin also held a community meeting last week after recent attacks involving Jewish people in her community unfolded.

“We had hundreds of people who attended our town hall on antisemitism,” she said. “And so it’s a question of educating people. It’s a question of investing more resources in fighting hate crimes and calling them out, one of the most important things you can do.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says denouncing something like this is key to preventing physical assaults from happening.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “Hate speech escalates and this kind of hatred, if it festers, will emerge in violent ways.”

Levine says in Manhattan, many of the hate crime incidents have involved people who are experiencing homelessness and in need of mental health and addiction services.

He says addressing that crisis is a big component in stopping hate crimes in the city.

Still, some are hopeful things will change.

“We are going to see the light at the end of the tunnel by working together,” said Rabbi David Niederman. “Specific courses of action has been discussed and will be followed.”

Niederman did not want to discuss the plans the mayor said he will take in the meeting. He wants to wait for his office to release that information.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also publicly condemned the latest antisemitic incidents, saying they have no home here in the state.