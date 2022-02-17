NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rutgers University recently conducted a study on marijuana usage to help guide state policy.

CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on what the impact of retail sales on children may be.

Usage overall in New Jersey is lower than the nationwide average, but a scary statistic shows younger people are using more now than ever.

“Marijuana use among those 12-17-year-olds is actually going up, which really … that resonates in terms of we need to be more proactive. If the rate is already going up, what are we going to do now that recreational marijuana is legalized?” said Charles Menifield, dean of the School of Public Affairs at Rutgers-Newark.

READ MORE: New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Releases First Set Of Rules For Legal Marijuana Sales

Menifield, the study’s principal investigator, looked at the impact of legalization and identifying disparities among different communities.

“Both in terms of public safety, education, and health, there’s no question based on our finding that African-Americans could be disproportionately impacted in a negative way when cannabis retail sales actually begin.”

He said the likelihood that retail outlets will be in communities of color is high. Data indicates that racial differences in school discipline could be linked to marijuana usage.

“Black kids were suspended at a rate that was more than twice that of any other group. Substance abuse was the third-highest reason for suspensions, right behind bullying and intimidation,” Menifield said.

READ MORE: With Decision Deadline Looming, Roughly One-Third New York State Communities Have Opted Out Of Marijuana Dispensaries

The report is a baseline of where the state is now, Menifield said annual research is needed to connect the dots between where marijuana usage is highest, and how legalization and the potential for increased usage will affect those communities, especially teens.

“We are No. 1 in graduation rates right now, in terms of having a good one. What we’re saying is it could affect graduation rates because kids are getting high instead of studying,” Menifield said.

READ MORE: Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Eyed In Dozens Of Connecticut Overdoses; ‘Possibly The First Confirmed Case In The U.S.’

He said a lot of focus has been on the revenue the marijuana business will make for the state. He suggests a percentage of those funds go into prevention education, and more research like this.

The study also looked at health factors of legalization, such as suicide rates, and he number of people entering treatment facilities for marijuana addiction.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.