NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally is being held outside the United Nations in a show of support for Ukraine.
The demonstration coincides with a planned Security Council meeting, where the situation in Ukraine is expected to be a topic of discussion.
The Stand With Ukraine rally was slated to get underway at 10 a.m.
This comes as the Biden administration says "evidence on the ground" shows Russia is "moving toward an imminent invasion."
