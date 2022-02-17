NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert ahead of a cold front that could bring heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday.
That’s when the cold front will move in with a combination of rain and wind through Friday morning.
The rain will arrive west to east between 8 and 11 p.m., and it will intensify overnight until about 4 a.m.
A high wind warning has been issued from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. for Nassau and Suffolk counties, where gusts could reach 65 miles per hour. A wind advisory has also been issued for the rest of the area.
The worst of the winds should be wrapped up by Friday afternoon, but it will still be blustery and the cold will stick around with wind chills in the 30s.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.