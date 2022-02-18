NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just inside the front door of the residence behind St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Cardinal Timothy Dolan keeps a colorful collection of headwear.

“People begin to give you red hats, because you’re a cardinal,” he told CBS2’s Tony Aiello in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

The red biretta is a traditional symbol of the cardinal’s office. Dolan received his from Pope Benedict the 16th 10 years ago on Feb. 18, 2012.

“This is the actual one that the pope put on my head,” he explained.

“Cardinals are sometimes referred to as ‘princes of the church.’ Are you comfortable with that?” Aiello asked.

“No, I don’t like that term,” Dolan replied. “We don’t need that. We’re supposed to be like Jesus, and Lord knows he wasn’t much into nobility.”

PHOTO FLASHBACK: CBS2 In Rome For Dolan’s 2012 Consistory

There’s no denying there was a regal magnificence to the ceremony, called a consistory, held at the Vatican a decade ago.

Aiello joined CBS2’s Maurice DuBois is Rome to cover the events that whirlwind week.

“I see people whose friendship I cherish,” Dolan said at the time.

Our affable archbishop enjoyed the company of hundreds of friends and family who traveled to Rome — pilgrims who joined him for mass and a meal every day.

"I remember how much fun you were having," Aiello recalled. "I figured, hey I'm going to enjoy this. And did I ever," said Dolan.

His Eminence sat down this week to reflect back and look ahead as retirement age approaches. #TenYearsACardinal at 5 and 11 on #CBS2 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/cSVFnKhigC — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 18, 2022 The cardinal keeps a picture of his mother, then in her 80s, meeting Pope Benedict after he received his red hat. Shirley Dolan told Aiello in 2012 the pope said to her son, “She is too young to be your mother.” “She said to him, ‘Holy Father, as a Catholic, I’ve always believed you to be infallible, but now I know it,'” the cardinal added with a laugh.

A year later, Benedict shocked the world by resigning. Dolan was called to perform a cardinal’s most solemn duty — electing a new pope during a so-called “conclave.”

In 2013, speculation about a possible American pope centered on Dolan. Cardinals take a vow of secrecy, and he uses humor to deflect questions about the voting that eventually elected Pope Francis.

“According to America Magazine, you heard your name twice when they announced the votes from the first round,” said Aiello. “I was sleeping then,” Dolan joked. Dolan must submit his resignation as archbishop when he turns 75. The Vatican could wait months or even years before accepting it. “You just turned 72. Do you feel like you’re in the homestretch of your service?” Aiello asked.

“Somebody said, ‘Are you in the bottom of the ninth?’ I said, ‘No, I’m at the seventh inning stretch,'” Dolan replied.