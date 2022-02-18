CBS News New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of threatening to shoot people at a children’s hospital in Queens.

Investigators say 34-year-old Thomas Saxton had several ghost handguns, bulletproof vests, 15 extended magazines and 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his car and at his home in Nassau County.

Saxton allegedly threatened to open fire Thursday inside Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Little Neck, Queens.

He faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

