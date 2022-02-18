Forecast: It will remain windy this morning in the wake of our cold front with gusts of 45-55+ mph (65 mph east); the winds will let up later this morning into the afternoon, but we’ll still see gusts of 25-45 mph.

As for our temperatures, we started off in the 60s, but by mid-day it will feel like the 30s… 20s by this evening. As for tonight, it will be cold, but not as windy with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Looking Ahead: Snow showers will swing through tomorrow and produce up to a coating or so, but mainly across our northern suburbs. Otherwise, it will be cold and blustery with wind gusts of up to 40+ mph in the afternoon. As for Sunday, it will be sunny, cold and not as windy with highs in the 30s.