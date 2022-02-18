NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s an update on the stabbing of a Bronx convenience store worker last month.
Police have released new video and photos of the five suspects wanted in the Jan. 21 incident on Grand Concourse and East 170th Street.
Police say the armed suspects assaulted several workers and stole money from the cash register, along with cell phones.
A 37-year-old worker was stabbed multiple times, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.