NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York state trooper is suing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
In the lawsuit, the trooper says Cuomo requested her to be part of his security detail, then groped and sexually harassed her.
The trooper's allegations were mentioned in the attorney general's investigation.
The suit also accuses Cuomo's former top aide Melissa DeRosa of helping to hide his conduct.
DeRosa’s attorney called the suit “frivolous.” Cuomo’s spokesperson said the lawsuit relies on the AG’s “fraud of a report.”