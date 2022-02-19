First Alert WeatherSnow Squall Warnings: Expect Sudden, Brief Whiteouts & Slick Conditions, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Possible
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged after he punched a four-year-old in Times Square, police said Saturday.

A mother reported a stranger punched her child in the head near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue on Feb. 17, according to police.

The suspect, Bbacar Mbaye, 34, tried to run away, but two good Samaritans stopped him, police said.

Mbaye was charged with assault, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. He allegedly kicked an officer during the arrest.

Police said Mbaye has been arrested for assault multiple other times, most recently on Feb. 3.

