By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
No squalls today! We're looking at a much calmer, but cold finish to the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and while winds are much lighter today, it’ll still feel like the 20s for most.
Skies are mostly clear overnight with temps falling into the low 30s in the city and 20s for the northwest suburbs.

Presidents’ Day will be milder with temps climbing back above normal into the low 50s. Once again, mostly sunny skies prevail.
Our next rain risk moves in on Tuesday and with temps well into the 50s… it will stay all rain.
Our next rain risk moves in on Tuesday and with temps well into the 50s… it will stay all rain.
Have a good one!