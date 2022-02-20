NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a tragedy in upstate New York over the weekend involving a college student from Putnam County.
Police said Elizabeth Howell was shot and killed just off the SUNY Potsdam campus on Friday night.
Police have charged 31-year-old Michael Snow in her death.
Howell, from Patterson, was a senior and cellist in the school’s symphony orchestra.
There was no immediate word on a possible motive, but police said the suspect was not connected to the college.
His car was allegedly caught on camera near the scene of the shooting.