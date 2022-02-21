SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The avian flu has been detected in some birds on Long Island.

Although the bird flu poses no public health threat at this time, experts say certain pet owners should be cautious, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

Majestic birds of prey like the turkey vulture, great horned owl and red-tailed hawk are all susceptible to deadly avian flu. But it’s mostly waterfowl, seabirds, swans and the like that can be infectious carriers.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s a little scary. We quarantine any birds that come in. Anything suspicious, we are sending samples to the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab,” said Ginnie Frati from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays.

A backyard flock of birds in Suffolk tested positive for a contagious strain of the bird flu. The unnamed area has been quarantined. Eight birds were euthanized.

“It’s added to our list of things to go wrong in the last two years,” said Neal Hooper, a Hampton Bays resident.

Medical experts said this outbreak does not pose an immediate public health concern. No human cases have been detected.

The virus can spread to infect poultry (chickens, ducks, turkeys, pheasants, geese), causing sudden lack of energy, appetite, coordination, coughing, sneezing, swelling and eventual death.

Experts at the Alexander Wildlife Center are monitoring and taking precautions.

“I’m wearing a gown. I changed my shoes. I’m wearing gloves, a mask. In between each bird, I plan on disinfecting everything,” said volunteer Donald Lanham.

The fear is that bird flu would spread to domestic poultry.

“We are concerned about the fact that it does seem to be prevalent in water fowl. If one gets the respiratory infection, it goes to the next on,” said James MacDougall, the wildlife center’s education coordinator.

The virus has been found in birds in Vermont, Virginia, Indiana and now New York. Local officials stopped movement of poultry in and out of the area of Suffolk County while they conduct additional surveillance.

“Bird flu can be very serious. So the watch word is we have to nip this in the bud,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The USDA said dogs and cats rarely catch this. Bird owners should monitor their indoor pets and outdoor coops for signs of sickness.