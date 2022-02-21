NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In celebration of Black History Month, CBS2 is taking you to a center dedicated to helping the LGBTQ+ community in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, it’s a special place where everyone is welcome.

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder of Destination Tomorrow, and says he’s the first African American of transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in New York City. It’s a place that provides services rooted in economic empowerment.

“GED, job readiness, professional development, financial literacy – in partnership with TD Bank. I want to give folks sufficient tools so that they can go on to tomorrow and be successful,” Coleman said.

Sage Rivera is Destination Tomorrow’s director of programs, but first came to the center years ago as a participant.

“It was refreshing to find a place that sort of spoke my language, with people that look like me, and also a place that I could be open and myself and not be judged about it,” Rivera said.

The center also celebrates the pioneers who came before them, including two of Stonewall’s leading activists: Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson, who started STAR House in the village in the 1970’s.

“The STAR House was a space for runaways who use to hang out on the pier. They could go there and get whatever services that they needed,” Coleman said. “They were the first ones who recognized the need in housing within our community, so the STAR House was born.”

Destination Tomorrow also finds housing for those in the LGBTQ+ community, and works on helping to turn people’s idea’s into action.

“Destination Tomorrow is a place not only of safety, but of ideas. We help foster them, to grow without judgement,” Rivera said. “And find like-minded people who will meet you where you’re at and help get you to where you want to go.”

A place where you’re treated with respect and dignity.

“We hope that the word continues to spread far and wide that the Bronx has an LGBTQ center for the community, by the community, and open to all,” Rivera said.

The goal is to open Destination Tomorrow centers across the country.