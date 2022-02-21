CBS News New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID booster requirement set to go into effect Monday for New York health care workers has been delayed.

It’s part of an effort to avoid staffing issues and give people more time.

Officials will reassess the requirement in three months.

The latest data show 75% of the state’s health care workforce say they have received or are willing to receive a booster.

