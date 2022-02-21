NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two men and a woman they say pushed their way into a Brooklyn man’s apartment and shot him in the leg.
Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a building on Voorhies Avenue near Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay.READ MORE: Mayor Adams' Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend
According to police, a woman rang the victim’s doorbell, telling him he owed his monthly dues. The victim opened the door, and two gunmen then forced their way into the apartment. The victim struggled with one of the men, and was shot in the left leg.READ MORE: NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Worry As Tensions Escalate; U.S. Companies Warned Of Potential Cyberattacks
The suspects then tied him up with zip ties and stole a Rolex watch, iPhone and credit cards. Police say the victim’s property was worth approximately $1,600.MORE NEWS: New York Delays COVID Booster Deadline For Health Care Workers
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.