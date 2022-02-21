SOUTH BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ukrainians living in the Tri-State Area are doing everything they can to help loved ones back in their home country.

That includes members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, which is headquartered in New Jersey. That’s where CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke to the archbishop about his recent humanitarian mission to Ukraine.

“We were on the front lines,” Daniel Zelinsky said.

Zelinsky traveled to the city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine nearly two weeks ago. He was providing financial assistance to the families of soldiers on alert of a possible invasion by Russia.

“But also providing assistance to the refugees that were removed from eastern Ukraine by force by pro-Russian separatists. These elderly people were thrown out on the streets and so the church basically takes care of them,” Zelinsky said.

READ MORE: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Ukraine Breakaway Regions, Escalating Conflict With West

The archbishop said it breaks his heart to see his country suffering.

“People want to live their lives. Just like we want to live here,” Zelinsky said.

Tanya Yaremenko runs a Ukrainian deli near Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Memorial Church. Her younger sister and her family are in Ukraine.

“Nobody want war. Nobody. Not Ukraine. Not Russia. Not Georgian. Not Polish. Everybody don’t want this,” Yaremenko said. “Of course, I’m very worried.”

The sisters speak almost every day.

“If something happens, it will be terrible. Russian and Ukraine is like brother and sister. It’s not supposed to be war,” Yaremenko said.

READ MORE: Biden Says U.S. Has Reason To Believe Russia Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

She said she hopes the situation does not escalate. That hope and prayer, the archbishop says, is a powerful weapon. He says they also rely on the actions of their allies, including the United States.

“I believe in diplomacy. I always believe that all conflicts can be resolved by simply talking or through diplomatic channels. We live in the 21st century. There is no excuse for this military escalation,” Zelinsky said.

The archbishop said he is ready to collect funds should the situation get worse, to support possible refugees and families of Ukraine’s armed forces.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.