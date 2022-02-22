BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information in the death of a woman in Connecticut that led to a detective being suspended.
The medical examiner found Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causes. Investigators say her cause of death was cardiovascular disease with diabetes as a contributing factor.
The 53-year-old died this past December. She was one of two deaths in Bridgeport on that same day.
In both cases, the families said police never alerted them their loved ones had died.
Two detectives with the Bridgeport Police Department have been suspended and an investigation will determine if they mishandled the cases.