CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Deer Park, Local TV, Long Island, Suffolk County

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are looking for the suspects who shot a child with a pellet gun.

Investigators say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old girl was struck with a pellet in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.

READ MORE: 4-Alarm Fire Tears Through Bronx Supermarket

They say a man fired from inside a dark-colored four-door sedan.

READ MORE: New York Hall Of Science Reopens After Sustaining Extensive Damage From Hurricane Ida Remnants

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: City Leaders, Community Members Call For Change At Dangerous Queens Intersection

The same car was described in another incident about 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured in that incident.

CBSNewYork Team