NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new subway safety plan focusing on the homeless is now in motion after a rash of violent incidents underground since late last week.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to one of the most recent victims who narrowly avoided getting attacked with a hatchet.

To start, the safety plan is targeting six subway lines — the 1, 3, A, E, N and R.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend

Kyle Westby described the moment early Monday morning when a man swung at him with a hatchet while he was waiting on the platform for the 4 train at the Franklin Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

“I saw his hand reach for his jacket. I saw a brown object. Upon seeing that brown object right there, I noticed it was an axe and I just turned and I ran,” Westby said.

He said he bolted right out of the station and found police. They arrested 58-year-old Robert Griffith. Officers tweeted a picture of the hatchet they recovered as well as a screwdriver and a ninja-type of dagger.

Dangerous instruments are prohibited in the subways- Here officers from Transit District 32 display a hatchet used in an attempted assault last night in Brooklyn. The suspect was arrested and is being charged with attempted assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/wAdxvDhylB — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 21, 2022

Westby said he’s 42 years old and 6-foot-1. He worries about what could have happened to someone smaller.

“I’m looking for safety for women,” he said. “We’re always on surveillance. You’re in the subway. Too many things going on, so you’re always left and right. Got you paranoid now.”

READ MORE: NYPD Investigating At Least 6 Separate Stabbings In Subway System Since Friday

It was just just one of nine subway-related incidents in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens since Friday that include riders getting stabbed in the leg with a boxcutter, stabbed in the stomach, and robbed and punched in the back.

“I used to feel safe on the subway, but since the incident at Times Square and I was also reading this past weekend there was five unrelated stabbings and now this hatchet incident. I will admit I’m being a lot more cautious,” one straphanger said.

READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Punched, Stabbed Woman At East New York Subway Station

Mayor Eric Adams‘ new subway safety plan went into action Monday night. It consists of police and social workers issuing summonses for fare beaters and stopping people from sleeping across multiple subway seats.

“A lot of times the homeless don’t want the help. They want the freedom. They want to be out on the streets,” one man said.

“It probably comes down to more resources and places for homeless people to actually go and live and be warm so they don’t end up in the subways,” a woman added.

The latest stats show crime in the subways is up nearly 61%, as compared to this time last year.