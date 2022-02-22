STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Giving the “gift of life” is proving twice as nice for a man from Connecticut.

In 2019, he donated a kidney to a stranger. Now, as CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, is once again ready to make a life-changing gift.

Four years in the Marines taught John Rubino something about duty. The Stamford resident is facing a big one next month.

“March 2 will be my donation for a liver to a 7-month-old baby girl,” Rubino said.

“The liver is an amazing organ. You are donating a piece of yours?” Aiello asked.

“They are going to take the left lateral segment of my liver and they are going to transplant it into the child, who is in liver failure right now. My liver function will be perfectly normal, and your liver grows back to full size in eight to 12 weeks so no affect. Yeah, amazing,” Rubino said.

When it comes to living organ donation, he knows the drill because he’s done it before. In 2019, he gave his left kidney to a stranger, Jessica Rabasco, after learning on Facebook she needed one.

“I’m just blessed. I’m blessed to not be hooked up to dialysis any more, and to be able to do this, and just work, and be free,” Rabasco said.

Rabasco and Rubino bonded through the experience and are now close friends.

“He’s like definitely one of a kind. He’s very giving without really wanting anything in return. He’s just like a family person,” Rabasco said.

She’s not surprised Rubino is determined to donate again.

Aiello asked Rubino what he gets out of making these donations.

“I’ve been blessed with good health and my faith tells me if you are physically able and willing, why not? It’s just belonging to something bigger than yourself. So, for me, I get just as much satisfaction out of it as the person who is getting the gift of life,” Rubino said.

Only about 50 people in the U.S. have donated a kidney, and part of their liver.

Rubino is joining an exclusive group of double donors.

He is making what’s called an “altruistic donation,” volunteering to help whoever he matches. He said he’d like to meet the child receiving part of his liver, and her family, if they’re comfortable with that.