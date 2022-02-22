Forecast: Drizzle and nuisance showers push through the area today with more organized rain late in the afternoon and evening. We’ll also see our winds ramp up later this afternoon into tonight with gusts of 25-45+ mph.

That said, loose objects will be blowing around and there could even be some instances of downed tree limbs; but again, the best chance of seeing anything like this will be to the east. As for tomorrow, temperatures spike (60s) with some record highs in reach.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures fall off dramatically into Thursday with highs only in the 30s. Then we’ll have to keep an eye on a system late Thursday into Friday that has the potential to bring a wintry mix to the area.

At this point, it looks like the focus of any substantial snowfall would be across the northern half of the area (some snow elsewhere still possible); ice inland/N&W; and rain south. Here in the city, it looks like a “mixed bag” with a light accumulation of snow — perhaps some ice — as well as plain rain. Of course, the models may wobble over the next couple of days, so expect some changes as we refine the forecast.